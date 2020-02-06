Sikkim Lotteries Releases Dear Respect Morning Result

Morning Lottery result: Sikkim lottery result for Dear Respect Morning at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results today (February 6, 2020) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 77C 86724. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com. Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (February 3) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 84C 43928..

Apart from Dear Precious Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 86724 (remaining all serials).

Dear Cherished Morning lottery of Sikkim Lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery drawn today

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results on February 4) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 52C 18364.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Akshaya results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

