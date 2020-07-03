Nirmal Lottery Result For NR 180 Kerala Lottery Draw Today. Details Here

Nirmal Lottery results for NR 180 will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries will release the Nirmal weekly lottery result today. The Nirmal Lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening. The draw for Nirmal NR 180 lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. "Next Nirmal weekly lottery draw will be held on 03/07/2020 at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram," the Kerala Lotteries said in a statement yesterday. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or 70 lakh. Yesterday, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus lottery results.

Nirmal lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 will be given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development recently, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results which carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

Nirmal lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Nirmal lottery results:

Visit the official website

Click on the results link

On next page open, click on the Nirmal lottery results' link

Check your Nirmal lottery results from the PDF open next

Click here for more Lottery Results news