Why Walking Is One Of The Best Forms Of Exercise, According To This Heart Surgeon

When it comes to staying healthy, many people think they need intense workouts or hours at the gym. But one of the most effective things you can do for your body is surprisingly simple - go for a walk. Whether it is a quick stroll around the neighbourhood or a daily walk in the park, this easy habit can have a significant impact on your overall health.

Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon based in Savannah, Georgia, says walking daily can strengthen your heart, boost circulation, lower stress, and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. In a video shared on Instagram, he explains the science-backed benefits of walking and why this simple habit remains one of the most effective tools for long-term health.

The clip begins with Jeremy's son asking him about the benefits of walking, to which he says, "You know, it's super simple, but it's really powerful. You get a decrease in overall mortality, but it's dose-dependent. More is better, but even moderate walking really moves the needle. It decreases cardiovascular risk, controls your blood pressure, controls your blood glucose, and helps control your weight."

Benefits Of Walking

1. Longevity

Walking is associated with a lower risk of death from all causes. "The benefit is dose-dependent, so more walking generally helps, but even modest amounts move the needle," Jeremy says.

2. Heart and metabolic health

"Walking protects your heart and your metabolic health. Blood pressure, blood sugar and weight - all of it improves with consistent walking," he adds.

3. Brain health and mood

Physical activity is also beneficial for the brain. Regular walking has been linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline, improved mood, and reduced stress.

4. The intangible benefits

Here is the part that studies do not fully capture: spending time outdoors and connecting with others. "Some of the best ideas come during a walk," Jeremy mentions.

For many people, walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise to incorporate into daily life. Its benefits extend beyond physical fitness, supporting mental well-being and overall health when practiced consistently.

Also Read: This One Exercise Can 'Flatten Stomach, Tighten Waist', According To Pilates Coach