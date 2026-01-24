Weight Loss Coach Shares 3 Steps To Lose 10 Kg In 75 Days

Weight loss advice today often swings between extreme workouts and extreme food rules. One day it is intense gym plans, the next it is strict meal timing. In the middle of all this noise, many people forget the basics of hunger, routine, and consistency.

Sustainable fat loss usually comes from simplifying habits, not adding pressure. That is the idea behind an Instagram video shared by Dr Malhar Ganla, Co-Founder of Freedom From Diabetes and a leader in obesity management. In the clip, he shared 3 simple steps for losing 10 kg in about two and a half months.

Dr Ganla's method focused less on burning calories and more on fixing how and when we eat. He outlined three clear steps that aim to reset hunger signals and reduce overeating.

Step One: Stop Suppressing Hunger

According to Dr Ganla, the first mistake many people make is ignoring hunger. “Stop suppressing hunger. Service it,” he said. The expert explained that when the body does not get what it needs on time, cravings build up later. He advised understanding hunger cues and responding to them properly. As part of this step, he suggested starting a basic supplement routine. He claimed that within two weeks, cravings often reduce significantly when nutritional gaps are addressed.

The supplement list includes:

One daily multivitamin

Omega 3,6 – 1000 mg daily

Vitamin D (60,000 units monthly) with K2 daily

Magnesium 200 mg daily

Dr Ganla also recommended aiming for protein at breakfast, using options like eggs, sprouts, or dal chillas.

Step Two: Carry Your Food

The second rule was strict but simple. “If you aren't carrying the food, you're not going to eat,” Dr Ganla said. For the next two and a half months, he advised avoiding restaurants and food shops completely. The idea is to eat only what you prepare and carry with you. If food is not available, you wait until the next planned meal. The only exceptions he allowed are tea, coffee, and lemon water.

Step Three: Minimal Exercise

Unlike most weight loss plans, this one did not push hard workouts. Dr Ganla suggested minimal exercise, such as light walks and gentle yoga. He believed that over-exercising can increase hunger and make consistency harder.

At the end of two months, the goal is simple. Learn to eat only when hungry and skip meals when you are not. Dr Ganla stressed that this habit change is what helps maintain weight loss long term.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. Always consult your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.