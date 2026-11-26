Miss Universe 2026 concluded in Puerto Rico on November 24, with reigning queen Fatima Bosch crowning Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto. She also scripted history by becoming the first mother to ever win the coveted title, following the rule change in 2023.

During the finale, the Top 5 included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up.

As soon as the results were declared, the internet was flooded with insinuations that the pageant was rigged. One of the reasons social media users are questioning the winner is that the host country was Puerto Rico. Fans of the beauty pageant believe that the 27-year-old contestant was not only favoured because of her nationality, but may have also received additional advantages.

Internet Says Miss Universe Jennifer Barreto's Answer Was The Worst And Rehearsed

Many social media users think that Jennifer Barreto's final answer, when all contestants were asked the same question, was rehearsed and the weakest among the finalists.

A user wrote, "Rigged big time! The worst answer. Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Venezuela were 10000000 times prettier with natural beauty and features [than the Puerto Rican beauty queen]."

An X user pointed out that Jennifer Barreto answered most of the questions in Spanish. She gave interviews in Spanish, and in the second-last round, she had a translator who translated the English questions into Spanish and her Spanish answers into English.

However, in the final round, after the translator translated the English question into Spanish for her, Jennifer Barreto answered in English. "How is she suddenly speaking English now when she couldn't even answer the first question in English?" questioned the user.

Miss Universe Gave Jennifer Barreto An Advantage

In the final round, since every contestant was asked the same question, the others were required to wear soundproof headphones so they would not end up copying each other's answers.

Jennifer Barreto was wearing a head accessory. An Instagram user shared pictures of her wearing the headphones without removing the accessory, claiming it could have made it possible for her to hear what the other contestants said.

The caption read, "These are legitimate concerns that deserve transparency and proper explanations, not silence. A competition that claims to uphold fairness should be willing to address every inconsistency questioned by the audience."

The user also urged fans to boycott Miss Universe and not trust the organisation blindly.

Final Answers: Philippines Vs Puerto Rico

Many people on social media are comparing the final answers given by Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

The question was: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

Bea Millan-Windorski answered, "Right now, as someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realise that we have much to learn."

She revealed that she had volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years. She learned that most people follow the crab mentality, in which they pull each other down. However, according to her, the turtle mentality can benefit the planet.

"The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea. I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realise that when one rises, we all rise."

On the other hand, Jennifer Barreto said, "I believe the world needs leaders who are professional and empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others. But it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set an example."

As Miss Universe, she supports the idea of building networks that cater to the needs of communities. The newly crowned pageant winner believes that when leaders listen to their communities and develop strategies accordingly, they can create a significant impact.

Many users are saying that Miss Universe Philippines gave a better answer than Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

Internet Claims That The Pageant Prefers Latin Women

A pageant follower said that the organisation has been favouring Latin women. "What's the point of gathering women from around the world every year, only to always present Latin American contestants as the best?" they wrote.

An X user wrote, "Somehow I feel Miss Universe is very biased and certainly rigged because I have always noticed women from Latin countries winning, but women from Asia, Europe, or Africa rarely getting the tiara."

Social Media Is Convinced That Miss Universe 2026 Was Rigged

Miss Universe 2025 was also embroiled in controversy. After Mexico's Fatima Bosch was crowned, many pageant fans claimed that the competition was rigged. Taking to Instagram, a user wrote, "Miss Universe 2026 is a repeat of 2025. Cooking show! It's undeniable."

Another wrote, "This is honestly so ghetto. Come on!!! What exactly is going on here?"

While the Miss Universe Organization has not addressed the allegations, these theories continue to gain traction across social media and online forums.

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