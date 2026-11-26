Kangana Ranaut served major bridesmaid fashion inspirations with her latest ethnic look. The actor who attended her friend, writer-producer Amit Tuli's, wedding stepped out in a gorgeous gharara suit that beautifully blended traditional elegance with a touch of glamour.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor captured herself twirling in the ensemble. The traditional attire featuring vibrant red, gold, and green hues created an eye-catching traditional look. The suit came with a short kurti adorned with a delicate brocade print. The zari-embroidered bodice and lace work on the border further elevated the whole look. The fitted kurti was covered in ornate floral and traditional motifs, creating a rich tapestry of detailing.

Kangana paired the kurti with flared gharara-style pants featuring the similar brocade work and lace embroidery on the borders. The heavily worked hemline concluded with an elaborate gold-toned border, giving the silhouette a grand finish.

The actor carried a contrasting emerald green sheer dupatta. Draped across her shoulders, the dupatta brought was beautified with intricate patterns and richly embellished borders.

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Complementing the maximalist approach of the look, Kangana opted for a statement gold choker that sat beautifully against the embroidered neckline. The actor paired it with long, ornate earrings and an equally stunning maang tikka.

Kangana kept her long, dark hair open with the front sections pulled back to keep the focus on the maang tikka and earrings. To finish off her look, the actor opted for a soft glam makeup look, with softly defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, a warm blush on the cheeks and a muted lip.

Kangana Ranaut In A purple Embroidered Lehenga

Previously, the actor was seen attending the pre-wedding festivities in a gorgeous purple lehenga. Her ensemble featured a traditional blouse adorned with delicate gold-tone gota patti embroidery. The plunging neckline, short cropped hem, and the backless design further elevated the look.

She completed the look with a voluminous lehenga skirt which also followed the same gota patti work done in vertical lines. The skirt further featured intricate floral designs and sequin embellishments. Kangana styled the lehenga with a tulle dupatta with ornate borders and floral patch designs. She completed the look with gold jewellery.

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