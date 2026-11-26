Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is making a statement with his regal fashion choices. Aarav, who recently attended an event celebrating Jaipur's heritage, opted for a traditional look that blended Indian craftsmanship and modern menswear aesthetics.

For the occasion, Aarav chose to wear a striking ensemble by Rohit Bal. The photos shared by the official page of the label showed Aarav wearing a structured black jacket. It came with a tailored silhouette, featuring a stand collar and an open-front design. The edges, collar, and cuffs of the jacket were intricately hand-embroidered in antique gold zardozi with delicate ornamental detailing.

The standout detail of the entire look was an embroidered parrot motif on the chest. Designed in muted gold, green, and red tones, the embroidery added a heritage-inspired, artistic touch to the look.

Aarav paired the jacket with a crisp white shirt underneath. The shirt came with a minimal collar and clean silhouette, providing a sharp contrast against the dark velvet jacket. The look was completed with slim, tailored black trousers that kept the overall look sharp.

“Aarav Bhatia in our black silk velvet jacket, intricately hand-embroidered with zardozi, for the celebrations marking 300 years of Jaipur,” the caption of the post read.

The entire look was styled by celebrity menswear stylist Rahul Vijay, who reposted the photos and credited designer Rohit Bal for creating the one-of-a-kind jacket. “Trust @rohitbalofficial to come up with an Indian version of le smoking jacket! Aarav Bhatia in Rohit Bal for 300 years of Jaipur celebrations,” the stylist wrote.

Another striking thing about Aarav's entire look was that there were no accessories, allowing the rich embroidery to take centre stage.

Overall, the look channelled a modern Maharaja vibe. The black-on-black tailoring added a sleek and contemporary touch, while the gold embroidery brought a sense of Indian royal heritage. The white shirt, on the other hand, took away from the dark tones and made the outfit feel polished instead of heavy.

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