Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Rs 2.1 Lakh Torani Lehenga For Navratri Celebrations

Kangana Ranaut has often made a statement with her fashion choices. The actor embraces traditional wear just as effortlessly as contemporary silhouettes. Her festive wardrobe, in particular, reflects a love for rich colours, intricate craftsmanship, and timeless ethnic designs.

Kangana Ranaut In Surkh Raktika Manchitra Lehenga

For Navratri, Kangana opted for an elegant creation by designer label Torani. She wore the Surkh Raktika Manchitra lehenga set from the brand's Jogiya collection, worth Rs 2,10,500. The ensemble brought together traditional aesthetics and luxurious detailing.

According to the label, the design takes inspiration from the Indus Valley and travelling cultures. It combines traditional influences with bold colours and a maximalist approach to festive dressing.

The lehenga skirt featured a rich maroon base accented with multicoloured prints. Its flared silhouette lent movement to the ensemble, while tassel embellishments added a bohemian charm.

The choli brought its own share of detailing, with intricate embroidery and a lace-up back featuring crisscross ties. Statement tassels added a playful element to the blouse. Kangana completed the ensemble with a matching printed dupatta, draped over one shoulder. Tassel-trimmed edges complemented the skirt and blouse.

The appeal of the ensemble lies in how its various elements work together. Vibrant prints, detailed embroidery, dramatic silhouette and tassel accents all together make a case for maximalism while retaining its traditional festive charm.

The Finishing Touches

Kangana Ranaut accessorised the ensemble with heavy oxidised silver jewellery, layering chunky necklaces with wide cuffs, armlets and ornate rings. A circular maang tika completed the traditional look.

For her hairstyle, the actor opted for a sleek braid adorned with delicate hair accessories. The neat styling kept her hair away from her face while allowing the jewellery, neckline and embroidered choli to remain in focus.

Her makeup complemented the ensemble without competing with its intricate details. Dramatic winged eyeliner accentuated her eyes, while a nude lip kept the overall look balanced. Small decorative dots placed near her eyes and chin added a final traditional flair to her festive appearance.

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