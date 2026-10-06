Tiger Shroff's Six-Pack Abs Take Centre Stage In New Shirtless Video

Tiger Shroff has long been known for his impressive physique and disciplined approach to fitness. The actor often gives fans a glimpse of his workout routine and fitness journey through social media, where his athletic build continues to draw attention. Now, Tiger has shared another brief yet impressive fitness update. He shared a short shirtless video on Instagram, which showed a glimpse of his toned physique.

In the clip, Tiger was seen shirtless as he put his well-defined physique and six-pack abs on display. The video captured his lean and muscular build in a quick transformation. "6 weeks transformations too boring…heres a 6 second transformation. Blink n you miss," he wrote in the caption.

Tiger Shroff has often used social media to share glimpses of his workout sessions, physique and fitness routine, making this latest post another update from his ongoing fitness journey.

Inside Tiger Shroff's Fitness Routine

Earlier, the actor shared his workout and daily routine, emphasising the role fitness plays in his life beyond physical appearance. Speaking to Esquire India, he said, "It's my meditation, the way I channel myself. No matter what state of mind I'm in, the moment I do some sort of physical activity, I become aligned with myself."

Tiger's daily routine closely reflects his approach to fitness, with different forms of exercise spread throughout the day. He begins his mornings with around 45 minutes of cardio, using either the stepmill or treadmill, before moving on to skill-based training such as kickboxing or dancing.

After taking some time to rest in the afternoon, he returns to strength training, focusing on resistance-based weight workouts that target different muscle groups. His evenings are reserved for sports like football, cricket and basketball.

The 36-year-old actor revealed that he does not believe in taking time off. "I know that's the opposite of what a lot of health experts say, but I get my seven, eight hours of sleep at night and I'm good to go," he said.

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Remo D'Souza.

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