Taylor Swift Predicted Her "Perfect Wedding" 13 Years Before Her Engagement to Travis Kelce: "I Don't Want Him To..."

Taylor Swift had imagined her "perfect wedding" long before Travis Kelce popped the question. After the singer announced her engagement to the NFL star, fans dug up past reports of Taylor talking about what her dream wedding might look like.

"Ever pictured your perfect wedding?" Cosmopolitan asked in a 2012 cover story. Taylor's response now resonates in a whole new light.

"I want to build a life with someone that's based on their dreams as well as my dreams," she said at the time.

"I don't want it to just be like, 'So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I'm going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalogue that you'll wear. Then approximately nine and a half years into our dating, we will be on our second child, and we will send him to preschool here. Don't worry, I planned it all out for you!' I don't want him to wonder if it even matters if he's there," Taylor added.

The 35-year-old is truly living her 'Wildest Dreams'.

Fans have also found a clip from Taylor Swift's younger years where she told a television host she wouldn't get married until she was 35.

"No, it's going to be late. Late in life," Taylor said, while her mother, Andrea Swift, sat off-camera.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their romance in October 2023, stepping out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live after-party. They announced their engagement to the world on 26 August with a caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," accompanied by a lit dynamite emoji.

The carousel photos also included a close-up of her stunning 8-carat vintage-inspired diamond ring worth a whopping Rs 4.8 crore (USD 550,000).

Though the engagement was revealed publicly on 26 August, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, said that the “beautiful” proposal had taken place "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" in a garden at Travis's USD 6 million home.