Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift At His $6M Mansion: A Look Inside The Stunning Estate

Taylor Swift did not get a Swiss snowcape or fireworks when Travis Kelce popped the question. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs' star asked her to marry him at home – inside his $6 million Leawood mansion.

The couple confirmed the news with a joint Instagram post on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, with Taylor Swift showing off a sparkling old mine brilliant cut diamond by Kindred Lubeck.

So where exactly did the big moment happen? Let us take a look inside the estate where the proposal went down.

The Proposal Spot

According to Travis Kelce' dad, Ed Kelce, the NFL star kept it simple. Before heading out to dinner, he invited Swift outside for a glass of wine. That's when he asked. “It was beautiful,” Ed told News 5.

Afterwards, the couple FaceTimed their parents with the news before gathering for dinner at Travis' home. Taylor even cooked, and the family ate together on the patio.

Inside The Mansion

Reportedly, Travis Kelce picked up the property in September 2022. The 17,000-square-foot home sits on nearly 3.5 acres inside a gated community, giving the couple plenty of privacy.

Some of the highlights:

Six bedrooms and several spa-style bathrooms

A chef's kitchen and a wine cellar

A media lounge and a full bar

Resort-Style Backyard

The outdoor space looks less like suburban Missouri and more like Beverly Hills. The backyard features:

A huge pool with a hot tub

Outdoor kitchen and lounge spaces

Tennis and pickleball courts

A waterfall

Miniature golf course

It is no surprise Taylor Swift has been spending more time there. The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, tucked behind trees and greenery – exactly the kind of privacy she is known to prefer.

Now, with the engagement official, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, which was confirmed in 2023 by the couple, has hit its next milestone. And it all started at home, in a mansion fit for both a pop superstar and an NFL champion.