Friendship Bracelet, Phone Number: When Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's First Meet Didn't Go As Planned

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just announced their engagement, sealing a love story that started in the most unexpected way. What once seemed like a plotline from a movie has now turned into reality as the Kansas City Chiefs star and the global pop icon are officially ready for forever.

Here's How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Crossed Paths

Their story traces back to July 2023, when Taylor was in Kansas City for her Eras Tour. Among the thousands of fans cheering her on, one face stood out, Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Famer came prepared with a friendship bracelet, a signature of any Swiftie gathering, but his had a twist. It carried his phone number.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis later admitted on his New Heights podcast.

"So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he added. Though Travis missed his shot that night, destiny had other plans.

What Happened After?

Just two months later, Taylor appeared at a Chiefs game in September 2023, sitting alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. Cameras captured the pop star cheering as Kansas City crushed the Chicago Bears 41-10. That moment not only fueled rumors but also made their relationship a public spectacle.

Soon after, she showed up again, this time under the bright lights of New York for Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs faced the Jets. By October, the whispers had turned into certainty, the two were officially a couple.

Cupid's Role In The Romance

As their love story grew, Travis confessed that he hadn't done it all alone. In his WSJ Magazine interview, he revealed, "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid".

That mysterious matchmaker may have been the missing link that turned a bracelet idea into one of the most talked-about romances in sports and music.

Unlike most modern love stories, the exact date of when they officially began dating remains a mystery. What is clear, however, is that by late 2023, Travis had finally handed Taylor that bracelet, and their relationship blossomed. Two years later, they announced their engagement with a cheeky Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

Meanwhile, Travis has never been married. He was previously linked to several women, including Maya Benberry, the winner of his 2016 dating show Catching Kelce.