Take Notes From Shilpa Shetty's Single-Leg Bridge Drive Exercise To Get Stronger Glutes And Hamstrings

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the best fitness icons, consistently setting goals through her dedication to health. Whether it is practising yoga, working out in the gym, or even writing a book on clean eating with the Indian diet, the actress does it all. This time, she is back with another motivational fitness video for her social media family. In a clip shared on Instagram on Monday, Shilpa can be seen lying on a mat, performing the single-leg bridge drive with a yoga block. Dressed in a chic sports bra and multicoloured tights, Shilpa looked fashionably fit. She started the exercise with her knees bent, her head on the floor and rest of her body lifted. As she straightened one of her legs, she held a yoga block with both hands. She lifted one leg and moved the block towards her midriff to touch her leg. The actress repeated the movement with precision. The text overlaid on the clip read, “Monday is a mindset. Make it count.” In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “How are you making your Monday count? Elevate your core game! Single Leg Bridge Drive with a yoga block to engage abs, glutes, and pelvic floor for ultimate strength and balance your body needs .”

The single-leg bridge drive with a yoga block is an excellent exercise for strengthening the core, glutes and lower back. This exercise engages your inner thighs and hip muscles and improves stability. This movement also targets the glutes, helping to tone and firm the backside. The single-leg variation also challenges balance and coordination, which can improve overall functional strength. The exercise promotes flexibility and mobility in the hips and lower back. It is great for building strength and endurance in a safe and controlled way.

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty shared another workout video featuring herself and her daughter, Samisha. In that clip, the mother-daughter duo is seen practising yoga together. They started with Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), which helps stretch the back, legs and arms, while also improving balance and strengthening the legs. Shilpa and Samisha then moved on to Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), a posture that stretches the abdomen and strengthens the shoulders, arms and back muscles. The session concluded with a Surya Namaskar, a series of yoga asanas paired with controlled breathing that promotes harmony between mind, body and spirit. The side note read, “The balancing act, Mommy - Daughter Yoga time (Goal: Burning those Diwali calories )”

