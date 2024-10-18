Try These 5 Aerobic Exercises For The Swimming Pool Like Shilpa Shetty's Aqua Aerobic Workout

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty knows how to be in shape, even at 49. Besides winning hearts with her acting, she impresses everyone with her fitness regime. For years, the actress has been consistently working on keeping herself fit. Her well-toned body is proof of that. She posted a video of herself exercising in the pool on her Instagram stories. In the clip, Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her arms workout using an exercise ball while enjoying the day in the pool. She definitely served as an inspiration for many by performing the physical activity that has multiple benefits. The calorie-burning sport combines aerobic movements with resistance training, helping tone and strengthen the muscles. It also improves cardiovascular health, enhances flexibility and relieves stress.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Layered Pink Bridal Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Just like Shilpa Shetty, if you want to shed some calories while being in the water, check out the aerobic exercises below:

1. Water walking

It is one of the best exercises for maintaining proper posture. It benefits by toning the lower body muscles. Avoid walking on your tiptoes.

2. Water jumping

These are the classic low-impact water exercise adopted mainly to enhance cardiovascular fitness and calorie burning. It is safe for joints and builds strength in the legs. Simultaneously, it helps bring coordination to the arms and legs.

3. Knee lifts

This aerobic exercise is excellent for toning the legs and improving lower body stability. It even activates stabiliser muscles in the abdomen, enhancing core strength. While lifting one knee towards your chest, you should keep your upper body straight to maintain equilibrium.

4. Water running

This is a challenging, full-body workout mainly done in deep waters. If done properly, it reduces injury risk compared to land running. Water running is effective in calorie burning, cardiovascular fitness and weight loss.

5. Water dumbbell exercise

It involves adding a bit of resistance to water workouts using dumbbells. This physical activity, which is mostly done while standing in chest-deep water with your arms straight, is great for building strength in the arms, chest and postural muscles.

Also Read: The "Apsara Vibes" Were Spot On When Shilpa Shetty Wore An Ivory Ombre SareeWith An Ornamental Pearl Blouse

While performing the aerobic exercises, remember to begin slow and get familiar with the environment surrounding it.