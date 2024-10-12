Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Layered Pink Bridal Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Shilpa Shetty's pink layered Megha Bansal lehenga is setting the bar higher for the wedding season

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shilpa Shetty Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Layered Pink Bridal <i>Lehenga</i> At Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Shilpa Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Pink Bridal Lehenga At LFW 2024

Shilpa Shetty's exceptional experiments with style often comes with the most amazing fashion twist. It was no surprise when Shilpa Shetty walked the ramp for designer Megha Bansal for her bridal couture collection in a stunning layered lehenga. Setting the tone right for bridal trends of the season, the actress exuded an Indian princess aesthetic in a beautiful pastel pink number. She paired a fabulously intricate off-shoulder, plunging blouse with a three-layered lehenga skirt. The scalloped hemline of the lehenga added a fresh spin to the bridal attire. She ditched draping the dupatta in a regular way and instead used it as a trial at the back. Her loose-braided hair was adorned with delicate accessories. Her pink-toned makeup perfectly matched the soft bridal look 

Also Read: The "Apsara Vibes" Were Spot On When Shilpa Shetty Wore An Ivory Ombre SareeWith An Ornamental Pearl Blouse

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to making heads turn when it comes to stunning ethnic wear. Previously, she delivered "Apsara vibes" in a pearl-embellished look that truly was a modern take on festive style. She definitely knows how to make saree chic work. She turned to a beautiful, monochromatic ivory drape to keep it minimal. What really stole the show was her ornamental pearl blouse that was a masterpiece in itself. The intricate yet statement-making pearl detailing on the blouse worked wonders. She ditched full glam and went for a dewy look and tinted lips to complete her look. She added a modern edge to her style with a pearl-beaded maang-teeka. 

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Daily Fitness Motivation Is "Consistency And Discipline"

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Actress, Shilpa Shetty Fashion, Lakme Fashion Week
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Triptii Dimri's Beautiful Blush Pink Saree Makes Diwali Parties So Fashionably Lit
Shilpa Shetty Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Layered Pink Bridal <i>Lehenga</i> At Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Like An Ethnic Wonder In A Beautiful Embellished <i>Lehenga</i>
Next Article
Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Like An Ethnic Wonder In A Beautiful Embellished Lehenga
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com