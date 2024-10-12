Shilpa Shetty Exuded Indian Princess Vibes In A Layered Pink Bridal <i>Lehenga</i> At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Shilpa Shetty's exceptional experiments with style often comes with the most amazing fashion twist. It was no surprise when Shilpa Shetty walked the ramp for designer Megha Bansal for her bridal couture collection in a stunning layered lehenga. Setting the tone right for bridal trends of the season, the actress exuded an Indian princess aesthetic in a beautiful pastel pink number. She paired a fabulously intricate off-shoulder, plunging blouse with a three-layered lehenga skirt. The scalloped hemline of the lehenga added a fresh spin to the bridal attire. She ditched draping the dupatta in a regular way and instead used it as a trial at the back. Her loose-braided hair was adorned with delicate accessories. Her pink-toned makeup perfectly matched the soft bridal look

Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to making heads turn when it comes to stunning ethnic wear. Previously, she delivered "Apsara vibes" in a pearl-embellished look that truly was a modern take on festive style. She definitely knows how to make saree chic work. She turned to a beautiful, monochromatic ivory drape to keep it minimal. What really stole the show was her ornamental pearl blouse that was a masterpiece in itself. The intricate yet statement-making pearl detailing on the blouse worked wonders. She ditched full glam and went for a dewy look and tinted lips to complete her look. She added a modern edge to her style with a pearl-beaded maang-teeka.

