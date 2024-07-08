If Not Yoga, Pickleball And Cycling Surely Kept Shilpa Shetty Fit On Her Holiday

If Not Yoga, Pickleball And Cycling Kept Shilpa Shetty Fit On Her Holiday

Shilpa Shetty loves to workout and nothing could stop her from indulging in fitness activities during her vacation as well. Even on a Tuscan vacation, she incorporated fitness practices into fun activities. With a motto of “Explore, Learn & Live life to the fullest," the actress served some goals. In a video montage on Instagram, Shilpa documented some special moments during her vacation. In one glimpse, she was seen trying her hands at pickleball. Playing racquet sports is known to regulate blood pressure, improve metabolic function, increase bone density, lower body fat and enhance muscle tone. When not roaming around the beautiful property in a golf cart, Shilpa was seen riding a bicycle in the picturesque setting. She didn't mind a few scratches on the knee, showcasing her grit and strength. Cycling strengthens the bones and increases cardiovascular health, flexibility and muscle strength. It also improves joint mobility, posture and coordination.

Core workouts can be quite challenging, but Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art. Previously, the actress exhibited this particular aerobics with finesse. All that she needed was a little help from her fitness instructor Yashmeen Chauhan. “It isn't as easy as it seems, but it's a fab core workout. The person at the top should perform a pike, while the person at the bottom performs a weighted sit-up keeping a strong tight form (If you aren't synchronised, it can lead to a fall). Did it with Yashmeen Chauhan, my gym bud,” she wrote. Core workout promotes balance and stability and tones the muscles in the stomach region.

Who says workouts have to be boring? Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty shaking a leg to a peppy song, accompanied by Yashmeen Chauhan. Her deft hand and leg movements were a part of the stretching workout, it seemed. She labelled the dance exercise “Sab taal-mel ka khel”. Dancing increases muscular strength and motor fitness. It manages weight, promotes flexibility and results in stronger bones.

Shilpa Shetty's fitness diaries are worth taking notes from.