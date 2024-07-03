Like Shilpa Shetty, A Visit To The Statue Of Liberty Can Be The Highlight Of Your New York Vacation

Shilpa Shetty Spent The Day Visiting The Statue Of Liberty In The Big Apple

Shilpa Shetty has been having the time of her life exploring the Big Apple. The Sukhee actress shared a touristy reel on her Instagram handle, giving us a sneak peek into her New York getaway with the caption, "New York kinda day". Shilpa was seen enjoying her time on a ferry with the Statue of Liberty and New York sky scrapers in the background, as she explored the city, riding the waves and on foot. During her time in New York City, the actress made her way to the iconic American Statue of Liberty, which is a sightseeing must-do.

Following in Shilpa Shetty's footsteps, here's a handy guide to visiting the Statue of Liberty.

Plan Ahead Of Your Visit And Book Your Tickets:

Visiting the Statue of Liberty can be one heck of an experience during your New York City trip. But what you need to get straight to pay a visit, are your tickets which give you access to Liberty Island, the Pedestal and the Crown through the Statue City Cruises, which is the only authorised seller of the tickets to the Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. While the general admission ticket is widely available, the ones to the Pedestal and the Crown are limited. Hence, advance booking is recommended to avoid waiting in long queues.

Get An Early Start To Enjoy The Serene Statue Of Liberty Experience

It is recommended that you slot out a 2-3 hour window for the visit, which will include a visit to Ellis Island along with the 15-20 minute ferry ride to the Statue of Liberty. The ferry can be accessed from Battery Park situated in New York or the Liberty State Park in New Jersey. The opening hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily, except being closed for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The best time of the day to visit is early in the morning morning so that you can hop on to the first ferry and have a peaceful experience with a thinner crowd. The last admission time to the Pedestal is 3:30 pm.

Must-Visit Spots At The Statue Of Liberty Monument:

The Pedestal, for the breathtaking views it offers.

The Crown offers an amazing view of the New York skyscrapers and its skyline.

The Torch, including both the one in the Lady Liberty's hand as well as the original Statue of Liberty Museum torch.

The Statue of Liberty Museum, which also gives a peek into the monument's history and significance.

Interesting Facts You Should Know About The Statue Of Liberty:

The Statue of Liberty was established on October 28, 1886.

The monument is a symbol of Libertas, who is the mythological Roman goddess of freedom.

The Torch is a larger than life monument all of 305 feet from the bottom to top of the torch.

Don't let Shilpa Shetty making her way through the streets of New York onto the Statue of Liberty give you major fear of missing out.

