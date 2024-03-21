Summer Arrives When It's Disha Patani In A White Crop Top And Shorts

Apart from being a bona fide fitness freak, Disha Patani is a fashion-loving girl too. Comfortable and cool aesthetic often dictates most of her style choices and yet again, she made a case for the same in an all-white look. Her 'gram-worthy looks are perfect to draw some inspiration for Spring style. She was spotted in Mumbai looking her stylish best as she combined comfort with her usual chic factor. She channelled the free-spirited factor in an off-duty crop t-shirt that offered an effortless fit. With white flared shorts, the actress completed her monochrome look like a pro. Minimal dewy glam, tinted lips and open tresses perfectly rounded up her overall attire.

There is something so alluring about white silhouettes and when Disha Patani adorns them, it is bound to be a style moment. Previously, the actress once again turned to her signature fashion aesthetic to make casual style work like magic. Of late, corsets seem to be her love language. Her minimalist dressing radiated a chic sense of elegance as she teamed up a strapless white corset with a pair of baggy jeans. She nailed the beauty department too with dewy glam and her glossy lips were the cherry on top. She completed her style with her open voluminous tresses.

Disha Patani continues to dominate the fashion sphere with her casually chic looks.