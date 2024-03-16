Disha Patani Already Dials Up Summer With Her Minimally Chic Cover Girl Style

Disha Patani's cover girl appearances are a mix of feminine allure and sensuous fits, that leave us wanting for more. Resorting to a series of monochrome colour palettes, the actress yet again fronted the cover of Lifestyle Asia magazine. For the first photoshoot, Disha leaned on the nude hue as she slipped into a strappy bodysuit. The outfit crafted from Saroj Fashions hugged her in all the right places, helping the diva to showcase her svelte frame and toned legs. The neutral ensemble offered a minimalistic touch. However, the same could not be said for Disha's makeup game. On a bronzed base, she enhanced her cheeks with a blush-contour combo, went for glossy pink lips, and added drama to her eyes with a stroke of classic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and shimmery pink eyeshadow. Her brunette tresses were styled in open waves as they cascaded down her back gloriously.

If it was not for Disha Patani, we would have never believed that nude-coloured silhouettes could render such a stylish statement. For another shoot, the actress picked out a skin-hued tube bralette and matching high-waist bottoms, once again from Saroj Fashions. Disha's bare mid-riff was on display through the sheer mesh veil that ran across her bustier. A diamond-encrusted choker and a statement ring added some dazzle to the solid fit.

Done with the beige shades, Disha Patani now focused her attention on the vibrant crimson colour orbit. The flowy wrap-around number featured a strapless design, clinging to her like a second skin. While the subtle waist cut-out contributed to the risque factor, the fabric strands fluttering over her shoulders and down at the hem presented OTT characteristics. A vision in red, Disha exuded through and through goddess energy in the dreamy attire.

Disha Patani was not done with showing her curves in skimpy bodysuits. For another look, the Malang actress elevated her glam by putting on a black bodysuit that came with strappy sleeves. We have to admit, Disha looked fierce in the black wonder, layered with a mesh veil, flowing wildly across her shoulders and down in length. Dangly silver earrings with an onyx-stone embellishment in the centre sealed her subtly Gothic avatar.

Disha Patani is serving looks and well, we are taking notes