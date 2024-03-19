Disha Patani In This Floral Co-Ord Is Spring With A Glam Touch On The Red Carpet

Disha In This Floral Co-Ord Is Spring With A Glam Touch On The Red Carpet

Disha Patani added to any style equation is a fabulous experiment that one cannot miss. Her style wizard capabilities are not just limited to the beaches and airports but she definitely knows how to own the red carpet. The actress turned the red carpet into her personal runway at a recently held award ceremony in Mumbai where she made a glitzy appearance in a Ritika Mirchandani outfit. Her phenomenal outfit was an appealing amalgamation of floral and glitz. One could not miss taking note of the 3D floral style on the bustier style top which was fabulously paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. The blush pink skirt was doused in shimmers and the slight flare complemented the style. She continued her dewy glam streak and topped it up with a beautiful shade of pink lipstick. Braiding her tresses into a pigtail was a perfect choice to put her all-over look together.

We would want to transport Disha Patani's wardrobe to our closet on any given day. An array of alluring styles have often dished out a classic style statement. Of late, the actress has been leaning towards clean silhouettes, of course with her signature spin to them. Previously, she looked flaming hot in a fiery red satin gown that served ultimate date night goals. The backless number came with a cowl plunging neckline that was single-handedly perfect to add oomph to the attire. Tying her tresses into a chic bun provided a stunning finish to the look and her dewy glam was the cherry on top.

