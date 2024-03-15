Disha Patani's Backless White Gown Turned Up The Heat At The Screening Of Yodha

Disha's Backless Gown Turned Up All The Heat At The Screening Of Yodha

It is safe to say that Disha Patani is a total style wizard, given her wide fashion trajectory. Her envy-inducing frame is always high on style, and she made a case for the same once again at the premiere of Yodha. Her 'less is more' approach often results in serving maximal goals. Recently, for the screening of her movie, she made glamorous the keyword for her look in a stunning white gown. Monochromes might seem regular but trust Disha to make them look anything but ordinary. For the event, she picked a white satin number to make us do a double take. The flowy outfit perfectly fit her at all the right places. The cowl plunging neckline added an instant oomph to the look. The real deal was the backless style of the dress that instantly doubled the style quo. Her decision to opt for a statement necklace added just the right element of bling to her outfit. She nailed the beauty department too with her signature dewy glam and tinted pink lips. A coat of mascara added the drama to her lashes and those open tresses suited the aesthetic.

Disha Patani's outfits are solid wardrobe goals. With her playful take on silhouettes, the actress has always kept up with her ultimate style maven status. Previously, she attended the FEF India Fashion Awards, and her statement-making monochrome style returned to steal all our attention once again. She turned to yet another backless crimson red satin gown that hugged her body in the most flattering way. The plunging neckline completed the choker-style detail, and her dainty bracelet was all the sparkle her look needed.

Disha Patani's version of backless style looks so very fabulous.