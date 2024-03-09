It May Only Be Spring But Disha Patani's Backless Red Gown Is Already Bringing The Summer Heat

It's Spring But Disha Patani's Backless Gown Is Bringing The Summer Heat

By now, you'd think monochrome gowns on a red carpet would be mundane. You might imagine you've seen them all and any celebrity wearing a similar silhouette would fly beneath our fashion radar. But those celebrities aren't Disha Patani and they certainly don't know how to wear a gown like she does. The Bollywood actress attended the FEF India Fashion Awards which were held in Mumbai. Stars from Sara Ali Khan to Orry to Siddharth Malhotra walked the red carpet but it was tough to take our eyes off the stunning Miss Patani. Disha wore a monochrome gown that will make you rethink just how statement-making a simple silhouette can really be.

The actress wore a crimson red satin gown which wrapped around her figure in a way only a custom-made garment can. It featured a choker-style neck detail which led to a cowl neck further below leading to a deep plunge that reached her torso. The waist of the gown was cinched and led to a snug fit that reached her ankles. The highlight of the dress was behind as it was backless until her waist. Disha wore it with dainty earrings and a bracelet matched with sparkling silver heels on her feet.

Her ever-present glowing makeup was visible once more through her radiant skin. She completed it with full lashes, filled-out brows, a glossy nude lip and finally, a red manicure.

Red hot got a whole new meaning and it's all thanks to Disha.

