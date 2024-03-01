The Corset Trend Is Here To Stay And Disha Patani In All-Black For Yodha Promotions Makes Sure Of It

Disha Patani can beat the blues with an all-black corset look

The corset trend is not going anywhere because Disha Patani is making sure of it. Her upcoming film Yodha is the talk of the biz from a busy Bollywood wedding season that also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. As the trio began their movie promotions, Disha Patani caught our attention on her way to the airport for the trailer launch. A black outfit seems rather simple if it isn't attached to the likes of this Bollywood fashion enthusiast. She was seen in a strapless structured corset with a micro mini skater skirt. All-black was her vibe of the day and even though fully in monochrome, she stood out in the crowd. A favourite we have seen even from her past movie promotion outfits, she paired her black outfit with boots from Louis Vuitton carrying the brand's monogram on it. Her hair and makeup were simple and fresh but it is Disha Patani after all and there's nothing not to love about her minimalistic fashion choices.

Later in the day, Disha Patani quickly switched from a short skirt in the morning right into a sleek strapless column maxi dress with boot heels. It makes for an extra sophisticated outfit for the movie promotions that require less effort but a major skill that let's be fair only this Bollywood lady seamlessly possesses.

It could be a monochrome Monday or a fusion fest Friday, but Disha Patani knows her priorities. You simply can't go wrong when it is a corset dress with a pair of boots. Her white corset dress with tan-heeled boots was reason enough to believe so when we first saw this movie promotion mandate for her film Ek Tha Villain 2.

When it is not for movie promotions, it is simply to look her very fabulous self. The clock struck glam o'clock when Disha Patani chose this bodycon cutout black lace dress to wear with her boots. There's no doubt in our minds that a pair of boots for the dawn of spring is as good an idea as a slinky Disha special mini dress for the season is.

Nothing is too basic for Disha Patani. Not even an all-black outfit.

