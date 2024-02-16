Sometimes It Takes Just A White Bralette And Beige Cargos To Make Disha Patani Groove

Disha Patani wears chic casuals as she groves in the latest video

Disha Patani's effortless casual style has been our favourite for quite some time now. The diva keeps it chic with a tinge of sass for every outfit she chooses, may it be her stunning beach fashion, elaborate festive wear, or red carpet shenanigans. This time the actress amazed her fans with her style even while indulging in a fitness session. As Disha grooved to a song, it was not just her moves that caught our attention but her style too. The actress wore an ivory bralette and paired it with a full-sleeved button-down shirt which she kept open. She wore a pair of beige-coloured harem pants below the white shirt to complete her uber-cool style. She teamed it with a white baseball cap and left her tresses loose. Her minimal-makeup look matched the vibe of the outfit.

Also Read: A Black Tee And Calvin Klein Briefs May Not Be Your Usual Loungewear, But It Sure Is Disha Patani's

Disha Patani's casual fashion has a fanbase of its own. Just recently the actress donned an all-white strapless corset top and looked absolutely radiant. The corset bodice fitted the diva to perfection and featured lace and string detailing. She wore a pair of classic blue denim pants with the look. The baggy pants showcased multiple pockets at the side. The actress opted for dewy makeup with rosy cheek tint, a dash of kohl in the eyes, and blush pink lip colour. For accessories, she picked a pair of strappy silver heels.

Also Read: Disha Patani Is The Valentine's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving In A Glittering Red Co-Ord Set

May it be her beach vacations or workout sessions, there is never a dull fashion moment with Disha Patani. The beauty picked a pair of brown coloured shorts for a gym training session and teamed it with a bralette and a white half zipper jacket. Tying her tresses in a messy ponytail, Disha was gym-ready.

Disha Patani's casual fashion is as stylish as her red carpet-appearances.

Also Read: One Look At Disha Patani's Printed Swim Set And You'd Think It Is Summer Already