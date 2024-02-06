Disha Patani Is The Valentine's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving In A Glittering Red Co-Ord Set

Disha Is Already Serving A Stylish Valentine's Day Treat In Red Co-Ords

Disha Patani's impeccable style is all about effortlessly keeping her OOTD in sync with the latest trends. Her signature aura exudes nothing but pure glamour. After a showcase of Thailand vacation pictures with BFF Mouni Roy, the actress is back at her ultra-glam game once again. While fashion girls are moving towards the less-is-more aesthetic, nothing beats the magical charm of sparkling fits. The embellishment has been the party dressing element for a while now. If you are looking to channel trendy glamour, Disha Patani's latest look is just what you need for style inspiration. Her recent look is right in time for Valentine's Day 2024. From the shelves of Poster Girl, the actress picked a sultry sequin co-ord set that could make anyone do a double take. She paired a plunging red top with a matching mini skirt that came with a chic side slit. She ditched heavy-duty glam to ace a dewy look topped with wispy lashes and glossy lips. Her strap silver heels perfectly completed her style, making a case for date night style.

Trust Disha Patani to turn any silhouette into a going-out ensemble. While the actress swears by her millennial style aesthetic, her beach style also makes a case for hot fits. Previously, she gave us another Valentine's Day inspiration in a striking red number. From her Thailand trip archives, we came across a stunning picture of Disha in which she redefined a casually chic style in a blazing red thigh-high slit dress. Etched with the right feminine elements, her look was the perfect blend of trendy and classic style. From ruffles to a square plunging neckline, her red dress seems like a perfect fit for Valentine's Day.

Disha Patani's fashion high style can make anything a partywear staple.