Bookmark Disha Patani's Dewy Glam And Glossy Lips For Valentine's Day 2024 Makeup Look Ideas

Disha Patani's style sensibilities have been always on our radar. Of late, she has been acing her beauty game like a pro. Yet again, she gave us much-needed beauty inspiration with her latest look. Right in time for Valentine's Day 2024, Disha redefined date night glam in the chicest way. While her outfit exuded casually chic vibes in a white corset top and blue denim, her makeup look created a maximum effect with a minimal look. She turned to the trendy dewy glam for that glowing, shiny skin. Her lit-from-within glow was perfectly completed with wispy lashes and glossy lips. Those wavy open tresses added a beautiful charm to her overall look.

Disha Patani has often exuded high-octane glam with her looks. While her no-filter selfies set solid skincare goals, her red carpet glam is worth bookmarking too. Previously, the actress paired a sultry cutout white number with gorgeous dewy glam. She opted for a glamourous nude makeup look that was done to perfection with the right amount of highlighter, glossy lips and wispy lashes. Her look was put together perfectly with a low bun.

Disha Patani's dewy glam is just in time for Valentine's Day