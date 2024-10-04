Sowmya CM Crowned Miss Globe India 2024 And Will Represent India In The International Beauty Pageant

New Delhi [India], October 3: Miss Globe India 2024 Sowmya CM was crowned by Dr Aishwarya Paatapati Miss Globe India 2023 and Pooja Penumala was the first runner-up. Sowmya CM will represent India in the international The Miss Globe competition to be held in Albania on October 15, 2024. Miss Globe India 2024 final was held in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan.Sowmya CM hails from Bangalore. Born in Shimoga, Karnataka, she first gained attention by winning the title of Miss Karnataka 2022. Apart from being a model, she is also an actress. She is going to make her acting debut in the Telugu film Indrajaalam. Fluent in Kannada, English and Telugu, Sowmya's ability to connect with a diverse audience has made her a force to be reckoned with.

Miss Globe India 2024 is held at the Miss Celeste India National Level Beauty Pageant. Miss Globe India is organized by Yogesh Mishra and Nimisha Mishra, Founder Directors of Fusion Group, who are National Directors of Miss Globe India. They have been playing a key role in organizing prestigious beauty pageants in India.

In beauty pageants, Yogesh Mishra is known for promoting young talents and promoting them on international platforms. With his experience, he has successfully transformed the Miss Celeste India contest into a highly prestigious platform, where contestants like Miss Globe India Sowmya CM get an opportunity to showcase their talent on a global level. Her focus on grooming, etiquette and overall development ensures that Indian contestants stand out in the international arena.

