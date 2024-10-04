Sayani Gupta Makes Way For Autumn With Coffee Eye Makeup And Berry Lips

Everyone enjoys wearing exquisite clothing that expresses their personality. Though, sometimes even the most gorgeous outfits may look unflattering if not paired with flawless makeup. While picking the right makeup can seem difficult to some people, Sayani Gupta's glam choices make it seem easy. For her IIFA outing, the actress chose a black plunging neckline which she paired with glam makeup. She chose a warm bronze metallic shade for her eyelids and sculpted her cheeks. Sayani enhanced the look of her eyes with added mascara and slightly smudged eyeliner. The actress filled her lips with a deep, rich berry shade, creating a dramatic and sophisticated look. Her brows were filled in and shaped to frame the face and enhance the eyes while she kept the skin natural and luminous, enhancing her healthy and hydrated glow. Sayani accessorised her outfit with yellow diamond studs and a wet hair look.

For her second IIFA appearance, Sayani Gupta wore a purple strapless gown. Her makeup with this outfit can be described as a bold and glamorous evening look. She opted for a dramatic smokey eye with a deep purple shade on the lids. Her lower lash line was also lined with the same shade, creating a smudged effect. The brows were well-defined and filled in. Sayani achieved a flawless complexion with the use of foundation and concealer. Her skin had a natural matte finish, and there was a subtle highlight on the high points of her face. For lips, she chose a nude shade that doesn't clash with her dramatic eyes. A touch of bronzer and a subtle hint of blush completed her makeup look.

In September, Sayani Gupta attended Call Me Bae's screening in Mumbai. The actress attended the event dressed in a beige corset dress. She opted for a soft glam eye makeup look. Her skin shined bright with a subtle hint of blush on the cheeks. Sayani's eye makeup was relatively understated with her brows well-groomed and filled in. She applied a neutral eyeshadow shade on her lids with a slight shimmer and a thin line of black eyeliner close to the lash line. Mascara enhanced her lashes without looking overly dramatic. The standout feature of this look was her bold red lip. The shade was a deep, rich red with a matte finish. This makeup look was glamorous yet still natural, which allowed Sayani's natural features to shine.

