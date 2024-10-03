Just Like Sara Tendulkar And Her Friends, Plan A Trip To These 5 Places With Your "Favourite Girls"

Beyond her love for fashion and beauty, Sara Tendulkar is also a go-to for travel inspiration. Known for her love of exploring new places, her Instagram is a treasure trove of travel moments. Although she usually keeps her personal life private, Sara has been more active on social media lately, thanks to her exciting travel diaries. Earlier this year, she jetted off to Istanbul with her childhood besties for a fun-filled girls' trip, and we've been living vicariously through her sneak peeks ever since!In a recent throwback post, Sara shared a sweet snapshot with her friends, captioning it, “My favourite girls.” The photos show Sara and her crew soaking up the beauty of Istanbul while posing for the camera. If you're dreaming of a girls' getaway like hers, don't worry—we've rounded up some of the best and most affordable international destinations perfect for your next adventure. Take a look.

(Also Read: 5 Monuments You Must Visit When Travelling To Istanbul In Turkey Like Sara Tendulkar)

Budget-Friendly Places To Visit Outside India For A Girls' Trip

1. Indonesia

Bali in Indonesia is one of the world's great tropical hideaways. If you and your girls are looking for a relaxing getaway then this is an exceptional place. Known for its various relaxing and picturesque beaches as well as a rich culture, this place will make you fall in love with it. Visit Bali with your girls for a wonderful and unforgettable experience. October is one of the best months to visit here. Ubud, Canggu, and Penida Island are some of the top tourist destinations here. A round trip to Bali will only cost you around Rs 15-25k per person.

2. Malaysia

Looking for affordable options outside India? Well, add Malaysia to your list ASAP. Known for its turquoise beaches, exquisite food, rich culture and mesmerising landscape, Malaysia is a sight to behold. A girl's trip here will be full of fun and adventures. October to January is the best time to visit this place. Taman Negara, Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur are some of the must-visit places here. A round trip to Malaysia will only cost you around Rs 30k per person.

3. Thailand

From ancient ruins to luxurious royal mansions and serene beaches. The capital of Thailand has plenty to offer to Indian travellers. Plan your girls' trip to Thailand during the month of October to December. Don't forget to visit The Grand Palace, Lumphini Park and other beautiful sites. A round trip to Malaysia will only cost you around Rs 25k per person.

4. Sri Lanka

One of the most affordable countries to visit from India, Sri Lanka is known as the best backpacking destination. Home to landscapes and culture, this place is a home away from home. The lush greenery, scenic views and mouth-water dishes make Sri Lanka a paradise for travellers. A round trip here will only cost you around Rs 35k per person.

5. Vietnam

Vietnam is indeed one of the best places for budget-friendly trips. The country is known for its timeless charm and flavour of Asian culture. September to November are the best months to visit Vietnam. A round trip to Malaysia will only cost you around Rs 40k per person.

Just like Sara Tendulkar, it's time to finally take a girls' trip out of the group chat.

(Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sara Tendulkar And Her Mother Bid Bappa A Stylish Farewell In Bright Orange Suits)