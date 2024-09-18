Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sara Tendulkar And Her Mother Bid Bappa A Stylish Farewell In Bright Orange Suits

Sara Tendulkar and her mother twin in orange suits for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

We see a whole new side to our favourite celebrities during festive times. Off-duty but still in impeccable style. The same can be said for Sara Tendulkar who graduated earlier this year. She quickly jumped on the Ganpati celebrations despite her recent travels to London and back. Along with mom Anjali, the mother-daughter duo got ready to say goodbye to Lord Ganesha on the last day to commemorate the visarjan. And they did it in style. Although they picked bright orange ensembles for the celebration, they were both different in their own unique ways. Anjali Tendulkar picked a blood orange straight suit while Sara wore a bright orange sharara with a contrasting dupatta. Both suits had dull golden linear designs and were worn with antique polki necklaces bringing out the similarities in their sense of style while also maintaining their uniqueness. So, until Ganpati returns next year, this mother-daughter duo's orange looks will take us through the festive season all nice and bright.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@saratendulkar

If there's anything we've deduced about Sara Tendulkar's festive style then it is that the brighter the outfit, the merrier the occasion. She wore a yellow pre-draped saree to brighten up festive days more than its maximum capacity. She draped it effortlessly to ensure she looked incredibly stylish without scaling down on the enjoyment.

Sara Tendulkar has a soft spot for minimal chic pre-draped sarees. Her Instagram profile offers a glimpse into her love for it. She was also seen in a green pre-draped saree by designer Anita Dongre which would be perfect for any occasion this festive season thanks to the sharara bottoms

Sara Tendulkar's festive season style deserves a lookbook of its own.