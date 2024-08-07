Sara Tendulkar Blooms In Shades Of Gold Wearing A Glorious Petal Amit Aggarwal Dress

Sara Tendulkar Blooms In Shades Of Gold In A Glorious Amit Aggarwal Dress

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is taking no chances when it comes to impressing the fashion police. The star kid, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently featured on the first magazine cover of Manifest India. For the launch, Sara wore a beautiful strapless gown by Amit Aggarwal. Sara shared the pictures on Instagram in a pleated pink and metallic rose gold strapless gown with intricate work. The dress featured structured golden petals over the front, which added glam to her look. She paired her outfit with diamond studs, soft pink makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Sara's fashion choices are a perfect blend of style and royalty. Recently for an event, she looked gorgeous in the butterfly-cut Iris strapless dress by Rahul Mishra. The black silhouette featured intricate work, structured petals and a strapless neckline. She kept it simple with subtle makeup, stud earrings and a sleek ponytail.

Take cues from Sara on how to nail any look effortlessly. The star kid looked stunning wearing a black and silver cut-sleeved shimmery dress featuring a dripping detail at the bottom. She completed her look with matching earrings and a sleek ponytail.

When Sara Tendulkar channels her inner fashionista, we can't help but love it.

