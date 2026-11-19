Irrespective of when a flight takes off, a cabin crew member is always well-groomed. Whether it's dusk or late at night, an air host or hostess will greet guests with a smile on their face, looking as sharp as ever.

Taking to Instagram, a cabin crew mentor with 20 years of experience in the aviation industry opened up about the struggles of wearing full-face makeup for 12 hours. She also shared that crew members don't look well-put-together just to receive compliments from passengers, and that there is another reason behind their appearance.

Cabin Crew Mentor On Wearing Makeup For 12 Hours

Sangita Sen, a digital content creator and cabin crew mentor, took to Instagram to share what it's like being an air hostess. "I'll be at the airport in a short while. My makeup is as per the standard airline guidelines," she said. Her makeup included foundation, eyeliner, blush, lipstick, eyeshadow, concealer and mascara.

She revealed that every time a crew member has to report for duty, they have to wear full-face makeup. Whether someone acknowledges or appreciates the effort doesn't matter. "But these are the company's grooming standards," she added.

Sen shared that crew members have to repeat the makeup routine every 12 hours when a new shift starts. Each time, they have to follow the grooming standards to a T. "If I tell you honestly, I get really bored sometimes. Ek hi cheez. Skin ghis jaati hai [the skin gets rough and irritated], and when I go out, I don't feel like putting on makeup because the skin needs to breathe. It's not easy, but I have to do it," she revealed.

The cabin crew mentor said that crew members don't wear makeup for compliments. However, there is a hidden cost to complying with the company's grooming guidelines. In the caption, she revealed that wearing full-face makeup every day for 12 hours often leaves the skin dehydrated, dry, irritated and prone to occasional rashes. The feeling of having layers of makeup on the face, again and again, is not something many crew members cherish.

"Sometimes, I just wish my skin could breathe! After two decades in aviation, one thing I can tell you: maintaining the appearance of a cabin crew member is also a part of the job that people rarely talk about," Sangita Sen wrote in conclusion.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to Sangita Sen's video, a user wrote, "It's high time these misogynistic standards were abolished."

Another noted, "The whole thing is rooted in patriarchy. I feel for these amazing women who help us with everything on a flight."

A third said, "You guys look so fresh and flawless. I feel like you are there to help us."

A fourth commented, "I think it should be stopped. It's inhumane. We should all appreciate people as they are. Beauty standards are fake, and I think most air hostesses will agree."

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