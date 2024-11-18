Shilpa Shetty's Prone Reverse Hypers On A Swiss Ball Is The Ultimate "Monday Motivation"

Shilpa Shetty is back with her “Monday motivation” Instagram series. In this series, the fitness icon shares videos from her workout sessions, inspiring her followers to embrace a healthy lifestyle. In the latest clip, the actress can be seen performing prone reverse hypers on a Swiss ball. Needless to say, she executed the move with utmost precision. Dressed in a pink tank top and multi-coloured leggings, the star sets fitness fashion goals. In the clip, Shilpa is positioned on the ball, which is placed atop a bench. She lies on the ball with her face down and her core resting on the ball. With Shilpa's legs straight and core engaged, she lifts both legs toward the ceiling using her glutes and hamstrings. Like the expert she is, the star completes the repetitions flawlessly.

In her detailed caption, Shilpa Shetty described the benefits of this exercise by writing, “This simple yet effective move strengthens your lower back and glutes while challenging your core to maintain balance. It's perfect for building strength, improving coordination, and finding stability—both in your workout and in life.” She also wrote, “Today's #MondayMotivation is all about Prone Reverse Hypers on a Swiss Ball…Add this to the start or end of your training routine for 3 sets of 15-20 controlled reps, with 45 seconds of rest in between. Remember, progress is all about small steps (or lifts!)”

Last week, Shilpa Shetty did a single-leg bridge drive using a yoga block. This exercise is great for strengthening the core, glutes, and lower back. It also works the inner thighs and hip muscles. Shilpa's caption read, “How are you making your Monday count? Elevate your core game! Single Leg Bridge Drive with a yoga block to engage abs, glutes, and pelvic floor for ultimate strength and balance your body needs.”

