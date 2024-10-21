Like Sharvari's "Monday Motivation" Playing Pickleball, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Pickleball Fans

Sharvari didn't miss a beat to start off her week right by getting in her dose of activity and workout. The Munjya actress is a regular at breaking a sweat as she commences each week and this time, she picked a pickleball to get those endorphins running through her system. Dressed in a feminine single-shoulder top, a mini skort and white chunky sneakers, she scored high on the calorie-burning meter with her early morning pickleball session.

Just like Sharvari, here are five celebrities who also resort to pickleball to get their workout done.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a pickleball enthusiast and a staunch supporter of girls choosing the game for activity, fitness and health. To this end, she recently became the owner of the Chennai Franchise of the World Pickle Ball League.

2. Aisha Sharma and her sister Neha Sharma are also known to be fans of pickleball as a workout during their busy routines. Aisha was seen “lately” sweating it out while playing the trendiest game on the block.

3. Fitness diva Shilpa Shetty also projected her love for pickleball as she chose the game to stay fit during her summer 2024 holiday in Tuscany.

4. Janhvi Kapoor has also been a staunch supporter of pickleball with the game gaining popularity. This showed the Devara: Part 1 actress in attendance at quite a few pickleball tournaments including the India Open 2024 Pickle Ball Tournament over the past year.

5. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan were also seen enjoying a game of pickleball in Mumbai together that was testimony to it being their choice of sport to relax, spend time together and burn those extra calories.

Trust Sharvari to start the week on the right note by burning some calories with a game of pickle ball.

