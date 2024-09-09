Shilpa Shetty And Her Family Fashionably Matched In Yellow Floral Outfits For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Shilpa Shetty Is 'Twinning And Winning' With Family For Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty is known for her impeccable style and always makes sure to leave us in awe with her top-notch fashion game. Always one to celebrate festivals with grandeur, this time it was not only Shilpa but her whole family including her husband Raj Kundra and children that left us stunned with their matching outfits. Shilpa continued her annual tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and dazzling energy. In a video on Instagram, she bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. In the video, we can see the family performing the last rituals before the visarjan. For the festivities, Shilpa chose a yellow-printed traditional kurta set.

The kurta featured a deep V-neckline with detailed colourful floral motifs all over it. The embroidered border at the midriff added the glam quotient to her look. The sleeves of the kurta were beautifully adorned with cowrie shells, floral tassels and a heart-shaped cutout at the back was an add-on to the look. She paired her kurta with matching sharara pants and dupatta, pinned perfectly at her shoulder. She accessorised it with oxidized jewelry that consisted of heavy silver bangles, a bracelet and pair of golden earrings. Keeping her makeup subtle, she opted for kohl eyes, nude lips, blushed cheeks with shimmery eyes. She completed her look with her hair tied in a braid and topped with floral parranda.

Her husband Raj Kundra also twinned with her and wore a matching floral kurta with plain yellow pants. Not only this, but their daughter Samiksha also twinned with Shilpa and Raj and opted for the same yellow floral-printed lehenga. She adorned her look with matching hair clips, looking super cute.

We definitely loved this twinning and winning moment of the Kundra family.

