Shilpa Shetty's Joint Pike Push-Up Is Not As Easy As It Looks But She Breezes Through Like A Pro Anyway

Shilpa Shetty works her core with this pike push-up

Shilpa Shetty swears by working out to stay fit. The actress' Instagram family is aware of her love for rigorous workout regimes and yoga. Motivating us all yet again, Shilpa has welcomed the first day of the week -- and the new month -- by “successfully attempting” a rigorous core workout routine. On Monday, Shilpa shared a video of herself nailing the pike push-up atop her gym buddy Yashmeen Chauhan. After being successful in the first attempt, the actress was also seen celebrating by doing a little dance. The two tried joint exercises, wherein Shilpa attempted a pike push-up and Yashmeen performed weighted sit-ups while holding the actress. Pike push-ups are a brilliant way to improve your core functionality. It increases metabolic rate and shoulder strength. Sit-ups, on the other hand, improve body posture, burn calories and build muscle endurance.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “First day of the week and Monday of April. Add to that the feeling of successfully attempting this workout on the First try. It isn't as easy as it seems, but it's a fab core workout. The person at the top should perform a pike, while the person at the bottom performs a weighted sit-up keeping a strong tight form (If you aren't synchronised, it can lead to a fall). Did it with @yashmeenchauhan, my gym buddy? Tag a friend you'd like to try this with. And if you do it, don't forget to tag me! P.S.: This workout needs a strong core. So, it should not be attempted by beginners.”

Apart from her rigorous sessions, Shilpa Shetty has also proved that workouts can be super fun. Her recent aerobics session is proof of this. In the video shared by Shilpa, the actress can be seen matching the beats of music and attempting aerobics simultaneously. She named the drill, “Sab taal-mel ka khel”. In the clip, while Shilpa's hand movements resembled classical dance gestures, her legs were spread apart as a form of stretching exercise, and she swayed in the rhythm. Yashmeen Chauhan also joined her and attempted the dance-cum-workout. Along with the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Sab taal-mel ka khel! As long as you keep moving you will stay motivated... What are you doing to stay motivated this leap day? Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.”

Before this, we spotted Shilpa Shetty performing Virabhadrasana and Skandasana which is also called Warrior Pose and Side Lunge Pose. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote a detailed note talking about the importance of yoga in her life and the benefits of these asanas. Read all about it here.

Shilpa Shetty's social media timeline acts as an inspiration even for the beginners.

