Shilpa Shetty's Leg Day Workout For Quads And Glutes Will Make You Feel The Burn

Shilpa Shetty works those glutes and quads with this workout

Shilpa Shetty's fitness diaries are ‘awe'spiring. Her Instagram page is a treasure chest of challenging workouts and yoga asanas. With the latest video, the actress bowled us over with her balance and flexibility. “Give me any RAMP and I will make it my OWN,” read her caption. She performs the exercise without breaking a sweat. In the clip, Shilpa was seen balancing herself on a seat-like elongated platform and carrying out a series of one-leg squats. She made a quick leap on the flat surface with one leg while gently lifting the other one in the air. Clasping her hands, the fitness expert displayed her applaud-worthy balance and pulled off the seemingly difficult stunt with sheer perfection. Although Shilpa admitted that it took her “a couple of tries to get the whole drill”, it was “a great leg workout” that targeted “the quads and glutes”.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty introduced a fun element into her workout by incorporating dance into exercises. Sharing another Instagram video, the actress was seen dancing to the beats of an upbeat song while performing workouts simultaneously. A trained dancer, she displayed some classical hand movements and gestures with her fitness trainer Yashmeen Chauhan also joining her. Grooving to the beats of an upbeat track, Shilpa completed a set of leg-stretching aerobics too. Quite aptly, she named the dance-cum-exercise drill, “Sab taal-mel ka khel”. “As long as you keep moving you will stay motivated.” Her motto? “Swasth Raho, Mast Raho” read her inspiring caption.

Even a hardcore fitness expert like Shilpa Shetty gets deterred by the idea of performing lunges, But not someone to back down, she makes sure to carry out the workout as the physical activity comes with multiple health benefits. “I DO NOT like lunges. But, the Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge is paramount to glute strength and growth. It is a killer unilateral exercise that targets your quads, glutes, and hamstrings,” she explained. In her elaborate caption, the diva also demonstrated how to perform a Bulgarian Lunge for beginners.

We hope Shilpa Shetty continues to motivate us with her fitness regimen.

