Shilpa Shetty Starts The Week On A Fit Note With Virabhadrasana And Skandasana

Shilpa Shetty is the queen of keeping her fitness game on point. She swears by yoga and the world is well aware of that. The actress is so particular about her fitness routine that she doesn't skip it, even on a vacation. As always, Shilpa started her Monday morning with yoga asana. Treating her Instagram family to the glimpses of her yoga session, Shilpa shared a video that screams inspiration from miles away. In the clip, the actress can be seen indulging in “Virabhadrasana and Skandasana”, which is also called warrior pose and side lunge. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote a detailed note talking about the importance of yoga in her life and the benefits of these asanas. The actress revealed that “Virabhadrasana and Skandasana” are extremely effective when they are done together. These asanas strengthen thigh and core muscles and improve pelvic flexibility.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Yoga is my ‘go-to'… at home or on a vacation or back from a vacation…So, today's routine included the Virabhadrasana and Skandasana, which when done together is a great combination exercise. It is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles. It also improves balance, increases hip & pelvic flexibility, and gives a deep stretch to the groin, hamstrings, & Adductor muscles. It's also a great exercise that increases one's flexibility for more challenging asanas.”

Shilpa Shetty never limits her fitness routine to only yoga. Last week, the actress left us stunned with her rigorous set of pilates. In the video, Shilpa can be seen balancing her body on her shoulders, while she maintains a slant position with the support of the wall. Talking about the benefit of this routine, Shilpa in a detailed note revealed that it is a core move that helps in lowering the stress level and increasing blood flow to the brain. She wrote, “This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head. It's a core dominant move, of course, that helps lower stress levels, increases blood flow to the brain, reduces hair fall, regulates the nervous system, and improves mind-body connection. It also improves postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease & control with balance.”

Before this, we spotted Shilpa Shetty giving a whirl to Setu Bandhasana which helps with the clarity of communication.

Needless to say, Shilpa Shetty's social media timeline inspires us through and through.