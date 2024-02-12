Shilpa Shetty's Core Pilates Exercise 'Looks Simple But Is Super Effective'

Here Is Why You Should Include Pilates In Your Workout Like Shilpa Shetty Does

Shilpa Shetty's fitness videos and rigorous workouts are not new to us. From yoga, meditation, gym workouts, weights, and more, the actress does it all effortlessly. Shilpa's fans are often graced with her fitness routines on Instagram, giving inspiration to many. This time, the diva performed a rigorous set of Pilates and stunned her fans. Her Instagram post was captioned, "It's a Pilates kinda day for me. Looks simple but is very effective. This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head. It's a core dominant move, of course, that helps lower stress levels, increases blood flow to the brain, reduces hair fall, regulates the nervous system, and improves mind-body connection. It also improves postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease & control with balance. Is Pilates a part of your fitness routine too? Let me know in the comments #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SimpleSoulful #FitIndia #pilates #fitness #FitIndiaMovement #healthylifestyle. Here are a few benefits of doing pilates that will make you add the exercise to your workout routine immediately.

5 Benefits Of Pilates

1. Enhances Core Strength And Stability

In Pilates, the focus lies on strengthening the core muscles encompassing the abdomen, lower back, hips, and buttocks. By engaging these muscles through controlled movements and precise breathing techniques, Pilates practitioners develop a strong and stable core.

2. Improves Flexibility And Tones Muscles

Pilates emphasizes on strengthening muscles through a range of fluid movements. Pilates creates long, lean muscles, enhancing flexibility and improving overall muscle tone. Regular practice of Pilates can alleviate muscle tension, increase joint mobility, and promote better alignment, resulting in a more agile body.

3. Enables Mind-Body Connection And Stress Reduction

Pilates is the concept of mindful movement, where practitioners focus on precision, concentration, and breath control during exercises. This fosters a profound connection between the mind and body, creating awareness of movement patterns and alignment. By practicing mindfulness through Pilates, individuals can effectively manage stress, anxiety, and tension, promoting a sense of relaxation and well-being.

4. Prevents Injuries

Pilates is renowned for its rehabilitative benefits. Its low-impact nature and emphasis on controlled movements makes it an ideal exercise method for helping to strengthen weakened muscles, improve flexibility, and restore balance. Pilates also aids in injury prevention by addressing muscular imbalances.

5. Increases Energy And Vitality

Engaging in Pilates regularly not only boosts physical fitness but also revitalizes the body and mind. The rhythmic flow of movements, coupled with focused breathing, stimulates circulation, oxygenates the blood, and invigorates the entire body.

Pilates offers a holistic approach to fitness that encompasses physical, mental, and emotional well-being. So taking inspiration from Shilpa Shetty, include this fitness activity to your routine as well.

