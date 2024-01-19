Shilpa Shetty's Saree Braves A Cold Winter Night In True Indian Police Force Style With A Trench And Gloves

Shilpa Shetty can do no wrong with a saree of any kind

Shilpa Shetty, known for her modern twists on desi ensembles, once again made waves with her fashion outing. At a recent event where Rohit Shetty Picturez honoured Delhi Police officers in theme of their new show, Indian Police Force, Shilpa effortlessly turned heads with her winter-themed take on the traditional six-yard wonder. Draped in a black and white monochromatic saree, the actress opted for a unique twist by forgoing the usual blouse. Instead, she wore a chic black turtleneck top and added a touch of modern drama to her ethnic outfit. Taking it a step further, the star chose a stylish black long coat and elegantly placed her pallu on the shoulder of the coat – a true fashion power move. To complete her look, Shilpa chose black heels and gloves from the accessory aisle. Her perfectly blow-dried hair set new hairstyle goals. Shilpa's makeup was flawless with a winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of kohl on the lower lash line, glossy pink lips, and a classic black bindi.

You may have heard of a pantsuit, but have you ever seen a pant saree? If not, check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram handle. A few weeks ago, the diva dazzled in a midnight blue masterpiece designed by Nikhil Thampi. Instead of the typical pleated base, her outfit featured flared pants. There was no cropped blouse, but a shimmery high-collar mesh bustier that added pizzazz to her look. The pallu, extending from the back of her waist, gracefully reached her shoulder and then transitioned into shimmery silver fringe detailing – now that's how you jazz up a saree. Statement earrings and a shimmery bracelet further completed her attire. Her wavy tresses were elegantly parted on the side. Kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and perfectly arched brows sealed the deal on this stunning look.

Before that, Shilpa Shetty wore a striking red outfit by Amit Aggarwal that resembled more of a gown than a saree. The unique number featured an asymmetrical hemline and metallic designs at the waist and near the shoulder. Adding flair to Shilpa's look was a corset-style bustier that brought a touch of glamour. Chunky gold jewellery, subtly curled hair, and a dewy glam makeup look rounded off this traditional yet modern OOTD.

Shilpa Shetty always showcases her impeccable style while giving traditional outfits a contemporary touch.

