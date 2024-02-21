Shilpa Shetty Stole The Show In A Shimmering Black Saree At Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Sangeet Night For Their Goa Wedding

Shilpa Dazzles In A Shimmery Ensemble For Rakul-Jackky Sangeet

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to marry in Goa this week. Ahead of the wedding, the couple had a few pre-wedding festivities which were attended by Bollywood celebrities. Amongst them was Shilpa Shetty, who dazzled in a shimmery black outfit for the sangeet night. The outfit was a black saree which included a full-sleeved blouse that featured puff shoulders, and a body-hugging silhouette with neat pleats. Shilpa carried a silver handbag with the look. Leaving her hair strands loose in a sleek manner, the actress opted for shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, and a muted lip colour.

Shilpa Shetty's ethnic choices have always been trendy, vibrant and cheerful. Recently, the diva draped an ivory sareefor the promotions of her web series Indian Police Force. The gorgeous ivory saree came with broad black and red patti borders and a full-sleeved red blouse to add vibrancy and contrast to the look. What lent a dramatic edge to the attire was the red coloured blouse which extended into gloves. Shilpa left her tresses loose in a sleek manner and opted for minimal makeup with kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids and a matte lip colour. The actress kept it simple as she accessorised the look with a pair of simple silver danglers.

Shilpa Shetty picked yet another unique saree in prints and vibrant colours. The yellow saree came with black and white stripes at the pleats which added contrast to the look. She teamed it with a plain black sleeveless blouse with embroidery in black. Tying her tresses in a messy updo, the actress opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, well-structured contours and matte lip colour. She picked a pair of dangling earrings and a stack of bangles for accessories.

We absolutely admire Shilpa Shetty's ethnic closet.

