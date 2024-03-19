Shilpa Shetty's 'Slay In Your Lane' Rule Was Made Just For Her In This Black Structured Mugler Gown

Shilpa Shetty bent the rules of red carpet fashion with this black gown

Where the black gown has been a definite red carpet favourite for most, Shilpa Shetty's appearance at a recently held award ceremony shows us how there are no rules even in this classic. She bent the rules in a black structured Mugler gown that has made a storming entry on the international red carpets in the past. What makes this black two-piece set an unusual silhouette is not only the low-waist hip-exposing cutouts paired with a black crop top but also its space-age element - the waist accessory. For the recipient of the Most Stylish Fitness Icon, this gown does exactly what it needs to do. The fashion-forward approach with a bold offering on the red carpet that best highlights Bollywood's OG fitness enthusiast fit physique is a winning strategy deserving of a separate award. The actress went with minimal makeup, accessories and a swept-back hairstyle to balance the high-impact red carpet outfit.

One look at this low-waist ensemble and we were thrown back to yet a similar ensemble by Shivan and Narresh on the '90s star. The black mermaid-cut lehenga was nothing like we had ever seen before let alone on the red carpet. The minimal approach for maximum impact is the mantra this fashionista follows on and off the red carpet.

We can't think of a time when Shilpa Shetty didn't top the list of the best-dressed list anywhere she went. Among the colourful jewels displayed at Bulgari's "A Roman Holi" celebration in Mumbai was none other than the Bollywood star herself in an emerald green Anamika Khanna fusion co-ord set.

The red carpet has often become the personal runway for many Bollywood celebs. But some celebrities make their own rules. Shilpa Shetty will always be one of them.

