Alia Bhatt Gave Boss Babe Vibes In A Demure Black Pantsuit With A Gucci Jackie Handbag At Gucci Ancora Launch

Alia Bhatt Gave Boss Babe Vibes In A Demure Black Pantsuit At This Event

Gucci's Ancora launch in Mumbai on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood celebrities making their fashionable presence felt at the event. The actress who grabbed most attention with her stylish appearance was Alia Bhatt in a black pantsuit. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous when she wore a full-sleeved blazer that featured a deep neckline with side pockets. She wore a pair of tailored-fit trousers with it. For accessories, Alia picked up a chunky gold choker necklace, carried a Gucci Jackie shoulder bag in black and wore a pair of black heels. Her makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes with ample mascara, well-structured contours, nude lip colour and a radiant glow.

Alia Bhatt's choice of power dressing has always been our favourite. For the trailer launch of Poacher, the beauty picked an ombre pantsuit in a green colour palette. The sassy number included a full-sleeved blazer that featured shades of green from pastels to solids. The blazer also featured gold buttons over the front and the cuffs. She wore a pair of matching trousers below in the same ombre pattern. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Alia opted for glowing dewy makeup including a rosy cheek tint, a dash of kohl in her eyes, and a blush lip tint.

Alia Bhatt's floral pantsuit was perfect spring-wear attire. The two-piece Rahul Mishra attire included a printed blazer in warm shades of red, orange and green on the base of white as Alia teamed it with a pair of loose-fit trousers. For accessories, the actress wore a pair of golden hoop earrings and white heels. Alia left her tresses loose in natural waves and applied minimal dewy makeup with a dash of kohl in the eyes, pink cheek tint, and a nude lip gloss.

Alia Bhatt's love for pantsuits is admirable.

