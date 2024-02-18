Alia Bhatt Takes London By Storm In Black Velvet Saree For Poacher Screening

Alia Takes London By Storm In Black Velvet Saree For Poacher Screening

It will be no exaggeration to say that Alia Bhatt is one of the ultimate fashion icons of our time. Whether she's wearing the fluffiest princess gown or embracing traditional ethnic wear, this diva effortlessly shines in every ensemble. Recently, During a special screening of the upcoming web series Poacher in London, Alia said yes to a jaw-dropping black saree. The velvet saree was draped traditionally, with pleats at the front and the pallu gracefully cascading down her shoulder. Adorned with golden blingy borders and intricate floral work, the saree was no less than a work of art. Alia paired the saree with a black velvet blouse featuring a sleeveless pattern and a plunging neckline. Opting for a maximalist approach to jewellery, the diva wore a multilayered pearl necklace and matching earrings. Her hair was expertly tied into a bun. With a striking red lip shade and fluttery lashes, Alia completed her look with a dash of perfect glam.

Alia Bhatt's love for sarees knows no bounds. At the 69th Filmfare Awards, the actress graced the red carpet in a custom-made Anamika Khanna saree gown. This gorgeous outfit featured a corset-style blouse adorned with lace and sheer panels. The voluminous waist of the saree gown featured pleats that gracefully led to a lace-trimmed slit at the bottom. Keeping the accessories minimal yet impactful, Alia opted for gold platform-heeled shoes and a chic choker necklace. Open tresses and dewy glam rounded off her look.

Before that, at Joy Awards 2024, Alia Bhatt looked breathtaking in a red, blue, and golden saree. Elevating the traditional attire with a touch of contemporary flair, Alia paired the saree with a captivating cape that gracefully swept the floor. Opting for a modern twist, the actor rocked an off-shoulder blouse. Her hair was elegantly styled in a half-tied manner. Alia completed the look with golden earrings.

Alia Bhatt's saree-torial looks are always in fashion headlines for all the right reasons.

