Alia Bhatt Gives Regal Style Vibes on The Red Carpet In An Ajrakh-Print Saree With Blue Cape As She Wins At The Joy Awards

Alia Gives Regal Style Vibes on The Red Carpet In An Ajrakh-Print Saree

Alia Bhatt's sublime beauty moments have always occupied a special place in our fashion diaries. But it is her sari-torial charm that often leaves us spellbound. Whether at the National Film Awards or in her blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadia and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia and saree are a match made in fashion heaven. This time, we witness the actress styling the six yards of wonders yet again when she appeared at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The actress was being felicitated with an Honorary Entertainment Maker Award. Taking the ethnic route for an international platform, Alia looked nothing less than royalty as she appeared draped in a bright red Ajrakh print saree. The multi-hued number attained its gleam through an overall gold pattern. She styled the majestic six yards with a matching strapless blouse. Amalgamating the traditional ensemble with the contemporary touch, Alia carried a blue-hued cape, resting on one shoulder and tied around her wrist. It not only created a perfect contrast but also gave her regal appeal and a captivating presence. Alia half-tied her middle-parted tresses and styled them in wavy ends. She completed her traditional look with golden chain earrings attached to her hair. Minimal dewy glam with coral lips and wispy lashes is how she sealed her look stunningly.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Custom Anavila Yellow Saree With Ribbon Braids Brings Spring Sunshine To Winter

Alia Bhatt's love affair with sarees is well known. The actress recently wore a striking yellow saree which was custom made by clothing label Anavila at a friend's wedding. The six yards of wonder was adorned with an aviary pattern with house sparrows, cranes and fawns, along with banana leaves and blooming flowers. The ethereal piece was crafted with hand applique and aari embroidery. Giving her traditional look a quirky touch Alia tied her middle-parted hair in two sleek braids. She elevated her glam quotient with her signature no-makeup makeup look. From the accessories aisle, she picked a pearl choker in a contrasting mint green colour.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Ethnic Outfits Are Minimal Festive Style At Its Best

Giving the world a lesson on sustainable fashion, Alia Bhatt attended the 69th National Awards in her ivory wedding saree by Sabyasachi. It is hard to miss out on her elegant beauty in her differently-styled wedding drape. The sheer six yards came with a scallop border highlighted with subtle embellishment. While her ensemble strictly revolved around ivory and gold, her glam radiated a glass-like glow that balanced her overall look. She finished it off with a messy twisted bun that she adorned with white roses.

Every time Alia Bhatt sides with the traditional ensemble, the actress scores big.