Filmfare 2024 Awards: Alia Bhatt Sprinkles Fairy Dust In A Gold Lace Draped Anamika Khanna Ensemble

Alia Bhatt Sprinkles Fairy Dust In A Gold Draped Anamika Khanna Ensemble

Sunday night was a momentous one for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The Filmfare 2024 awards were held in Gujarat, which saw her take home the Best Actress trophy for her role as Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The cherry on the ceremonial cake was that her husband Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his movie Animal. For an occasion as special as this, her outfit too was fittingly fabulous.

Alia wore a custom created Anamika Khanna ensemble in a demure shade of gleaming gold. It featured a corset-style blouse with lace and sheer panels, which was layered by a saree gown hybrid; one of the designer's signature sartorial styles. The voluminous waist featured pleats which led to a lace-trimmed slit at the bottom and matching trimmed drape over her shoulder at the top.

Alia kept the accessories with her look minimal as ever. She opted for gold platform heeled shoes and nothing but a choker necklace to seal the deal. The actress stuck to subtly stylish beauty choices as well. Parted down the side, Alia's hair was worn silky straight and grazing her shoulders. Her makeup was luminescent enough to match her outfit, with smokey eyes, filled-in brows, neutral lips and a gleaming base.

It was a night to remember for Alia Bhatt in an outfit that matched perfectly.

