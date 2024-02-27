Alia Bhatt And Mouni Roy Are Serving Power Moves By Taking Cropped Blazers Out Of The Boardroom

Alia And Mouni Give Power Dressing A Chic Twist In Cropped Blazers

We are totally in love with the boss babe energy that blazers and pantsuits exude. They are sassy enough to make a striking style statement. So what caught our attention recently were these cropped blazers on Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. They looked super chic but were also trendy as ever. For the Zee Cine Awards 2024 press conference, the two actresses donned cropped blazers with a pair of trousers and added a twist to power dressing.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she picked up a brown-toned cropped blazer. The full-sleeved outfit featured power shoulders, with black lace detailing at one shoulder. The cropped blazer had diagonal buttons and an asymmetrical hemline that added an edge to Alia's chic look. The actress teamed the blazer with a pair of loose-fit black trousers to complete her boss babe look. The diva accessorized the look with a pair of delicate earrings, a statement ring, and platform heels and opted for minimal rosy makeup.

Mouni Roy picked a cropped blazer for the Zee Cine Awards press conference. The full-sleeved crop blazer featured puff shoulders which added a structured edge to Mouni's look. She teamed it with a black T-shirt which she wore beneath the blazer and paired it with black flared bottoms below it. Leaving her tresses loose in a sleek manner, Mouni's glam makeup included kohl-laden eyes with ample mascara, contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Mouni Roy and Alia Bhatt have added a new trend for fashion enthusiasts.

