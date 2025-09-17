Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Message For Nick Jonas Comes Gift-Wrapped In Love: "Here's 2018 To 2025"

Nick Jonas turned 33 on September 16, and the occasion was marked by love, laughter and warm family moments. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, celebrated him in the sweetest way possible by sharing an intimate glimpse into their lives with fans on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Pens Sweet Note For Nick

On Wednesday, Priyanka posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, offering snapshots of their celebrations. One picture captured the couple at a cosy restaurant, while another highlighted a special family moment with their daughter Malti. A mirror selfie of Priyanka kissing Nick had fans swooning, and the rest of the pictures showed candid smiles and adorable selfies.

In her heartfelt note, Priyanka wrote, "As we celebrate you today, my love, I'm reminiscing about each of the wonderful 16ths of September I've been so lucky to spend with you over the years, so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here's to 2025-2018!"

A Journey Of Love From 2018 To 2025

Nick and Priyanka's love story began when a mutual friend connected them, and after months of texting, they finally met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. A joint appearance at the Met Gala the same year fuelled speculation, but the couple kept their romance private until 2018.

That summer, Nick proposed to Priyanka in London on her birthday, and by December, they had tied the knot in a grand celebration that honoured both Christian and Hindu traditions.

In 2022, the couple embraced a new chapter of life as parents with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since then, they have been admired for their strong bond.

Now, in 2025, Nick and Priyanka continue to balance their family life with flourishing careers. Nick is currently on the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown tour across North America, while Priyanka is busy shooting The Bluff and preparing for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.