Robert Redford Dies At 89: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And More Stars Remember The Hollywood Icon

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Redford died on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. His publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed to ABC News that he passed away in his sleep at his home in Sundance, Utah.

What's Happening

The news of his death prompted tributes from around the world, including from Indian film stars. Actor Sonam Kapoor remembered Redford by posting a black-and-white photo of him on her Instagram Story, alongside the words, "Rest in peace maestro."

Priyanka Chopra also mourned Robert Redford's death. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a news clipping about his death. She further penned, "Icon."

Tributes poured in across Hollywood as well. Director James Gunn, in an Instagram post, described Redford as "THE movie star," adding that he grew up watching his "quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace."

Actress Jane Fonda, Redford's long-time co-star, told AFP that she "can't stop crying" and called him a "beautiful person in every way." Meryl Streep, in a statement shared by her publicist and reported by AFP, said of her Out of Africa co-star, "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend."

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russo Brothers also mourned the demise of the Hollywood veteran.

Background

Robert Redford's six-decade career made him a defining figure in Hollywood. He rose to stardom with films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973), and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Director with Ordinary People (1980). He was also instrumental in founding the Sundance Film Festival.

His final acting role was a cameo in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019), while his last project as a producer was the acclaimed psychological thriller series Dark Winds (2020-2025).