Robert Redford, Hollywood screen icon and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival that champions independent cinema, has died at the age of 89 in Utah, US.

Redford's died at his residence in the mountains near Provo, reported The New York Times.

According to Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, the actor and Oscarw-winning director he died in his sleep. Berger didn't disclose a specific cause.

His acting credits included 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President's Men and Ordinary People.

His last screen appearance was a cameo in the Marvel Studios' 2019 juggernaut Avengers: Endgame. As a producer, his last credit was the psychological thriller Dark Winds (2020-2025).